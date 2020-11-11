NDA retains power in Bihar with 125 seats

It has secured absolute majority in 243 member assembly. NDA got 125 seats, while opposition Grand Alliance got 110 seats. Others got 8 seats.



BJP has bagged 74 seats, while JD(U) won 43 seats. Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) and Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) secured four seats each.



On the other hand, RJD won 75 seats and Congress 19. CPI and CPM got 2 seats each. CPI(ML) has won 12 seats.



Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM got 5 seats. LJP, BSP and Independent got one seat each.



JDU candidate Sunil Kumar has won the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. He defeated Pravesh Kumar Mishra of Congress.

