NDA govt committed to wipe out terrorism, LWE & insurgency in North East in next 5 yrs: HM Amit Shah

Delivering the 32nd Endowment Lecture of the Intelligence Bureau, the Home Minister asked security agencies to accord special focus to securing the country’s land and maritime borders, which he listed as challenges in the coming years in achieving India’s dream of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy.

He lauded the IB for ably tackling the challenges of national security, including busting of terror modules, in the last five years and tackling North East insurgency “very effectively” over the years.

The Home Minister “saluted the IB personnel, who work tirelessly and anonymously for national security”, and underscored their contribution in helping the country emerge stronger, an official release said.