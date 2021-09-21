NCW Launches Country-Wide Capacity Building & Personality Development Program For Women Students

In an endeavour to make women independent and employment-ready, the National Commission for Women has launched a country-wide capacity building and personality development program for women Undergraduate and Post graduate students. The Commission is collaborating with Central and State universities for organizing sessions on Personal Capacity Building, Professional Career Skills and Digital Literacy and Effective Use of Social Media to prep women students for entering the job market.

NCW launched its first program today in collaboration with the Central University of Haryana. NCW Chairperson, Smt. Rekha Sharma inaugurated the program and said that we need more women leaders in every field and the course launched by NCW will prepare women in being good leaders. “Women have proven their mettle in every field. We want more women leaders who, in their journey of empowerment will enable other women to come forward and achieve economic independence. NCW, through this course will help the students at every step of their employment including resume making and facing interviews and prepare them to face all the challenges with confidence,” said Ms Sharma.

The course will focus on learning and applying the use of intuitive, logical and critical thinking, communication and interpersonal skills to enhance employability. The course has been divided into three categories; Personal Capacity Building, Professional Career Skills and Digital Literacy and Effective Use of Social Media. The Personal Capacity Building session would help students enhance skills such as time management, stress management, and communication. The objective of the session is to make women learners engage in effective communication by respecting diversity and embracing good listening skills. It will help students in practicing interpersonal skills for better relations with peers and stakeholders and understand the importance of documentation of key critical ideas and action points to be implemented. The session will help the students to learn effective time management skills; thereby avoiding unwarranted stress.

The Professional Career Skills session will focus on identifying career opportunities, building resume and presentation skills and empower women students in exploring career opportunities for themselves considering their innate strengths and weaknesses. It will also help students in preparing an appropriate resume, addressing the necessary gaps for facing interviews and actively and effectively presenting their skill set thereof.

The third session on Digital Literacy and Effective Use of Social Media aims to generate awareness among women on safe usage of internet and social media platforms. It will raise awareness about cyber crimes among women and advise them about the resources/recourse available to them for preventing and handling cyber crimes. After completion of all the three sessions, students will take an online quiz organized through MyGov where they will be tested for their understanding of the subject. The test will be based on the booklet/ training sessions conducted under the program. All the participants will receive certificates upon completion of the quiz and the top 25 participants will be provided with ‘Certificate of Commendation’ signed by NCW, MyGov and the Head of the Institute.

