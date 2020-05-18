NCMC reviews preparedness as Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ set to make landfall on 20th May

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the Super Cyclone is expected to reach the West Bengal coast in the afternoon/evening of 20th May with wind speeds ranging up to 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, causing heavy rainfall, accompanied by squally winds and storm surges, in the coastal districts of the State.

The storm is likely to impact the coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore in Odisha and East Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata in West Bengal.

Officers of concerned State Governments apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They also assured that adequate stocks of food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies and services were available with them.

NDRF has deployed 26 teams in Odisha and West Bengal and additionally teams are enroute to these States. The teams are equipped with boats, tree cutters, telecom equipment etc. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy alongwith ships and aircrafts of the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been put on standby.

Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary directed that all necessary measures be taken to complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies such as food, drinking water and medicines etc. Agencies were directed to prevent disruptions to Power and Telecommunications services. Free facility of targeted SMSs to warn the people of the cyclone and intra circle roaming is to be provided.

Chief Secretary, Odisha and Principal Secretary, West Bengal participated in the meeting through Video Conference. Senior Officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence, Shipping, Power, Telecommunications, Health, IMD, NDMA and NDRF also attended the meeting.

NCMC will meet again on Tuesday to take stock of the emerging situation.