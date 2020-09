She was questioned for about six hours by the agency for the first time in this case on Sunday. She was earlier questioned by the ED and the CBI.

The NCB, over the last few days, has arrested these three men in this case.

Meanwhile, she has also filed a complaint has with Mumbai Police, accusing Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh and a Delhi-based doctor of forgery and preparing a “fake” prescription of medicines for anxiety. Rajput was found dead at his flat in the suburban Bandra area on June 14.