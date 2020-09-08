NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

NCB also summons Sushant Singh Rajpu’s staff Neeraj Singh and Keshav. Both will be questioned by the NCB.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files a complaint before the Medical Council of India against psychiatrist Susan Walker.

In his complaint, KK Singh accuses Dr. Walker of ‘professional misconduct’ by disclosing details about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental illness.

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh claims Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint as “illegal” and against the Supreme Court’s order on transferring the probe of the death case to the CBI team from Mumbai police.

Mumbai police register a case against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi & others under sections of IPC & NDPS Act . Case registered on a complaint filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Besides NCB, CBI had also questioned Rhea many times, ED also grilled Rhea. However the mastery behind Sushant’s death Case still unsolved.

According to sources, NCB lists 20 to 25 bollywood Actors Involved in drugs racket. List was prepared by NCB after questioning Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Agency to Send Summons to them soon.