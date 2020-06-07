NBRIC develops diagnostic kits for COVID-19

A press release issued by NBRIC has announced that the consortium has indigenously developed RT-PCR test kits, ELISA rapid antibody testing kits and also in-bench enzymes key to run the testing kits for COVID-19.

The Indian Regulatory Authority CDSCO has given approval to Pune based MyLab for indigenous manufacturing of COVID-19 testing kit and to supply them to the Chhattisgarh government.

The Bengaluru company Syngene International has tied up with Mumbai based HiMedia Laboratories to manufacture and distribute ELISA antibody testing kit.

Hyderabad based Huwel Lifesciences has received ICMR approval for manufacturing real time qualitative PCR kit that reduces the testing time to less than two hours.

Another NBRIC member, Richcore LifeSciences of Bengaluru has developed two key enzymes needed for RT PCR COVID-19 test kits.

NBRIC Governing Council Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has said that the kits manufactured indigenously will enhance India’s testing capacity and reduce dependence on imported kits and kit components.