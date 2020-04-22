NBRI develops alcohol-based herbal sanitizer

The product is developed under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, CSIR-Aroma Mission as per the World Health Organisation’s guidelines.

The herbal sanitizer contains Tulsi essential oil as herbal constituent which is strong natural antimicrobial agent and 60 percent of isopropyl alcohol for killing germs.

Director of NBRI, Dr. S.K. Barik said, the herbal hand sanitizer has been clinically tested and found to be highly-effective against surface microbes. He said, its impact lasts for about 25 minutes and it prevents skin from dehydrating.

Director of NBRI said, the product will be available in the market very soon under the brand name of ‘Clean Hand Gel’.

The technology of the herbal hand sanitizer has been transferred to Lucknow based company Sadguru Biologicals Privated Limited.