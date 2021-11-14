Navya Singh miss transqueen india (brand ambassador)mesmerises audience with her bewitching new bridal look

The altime evergreen transqueen Navya Singh has always pleased her audience with her fascinating looks and stylings. It’s clear that Navya has a very very attractive styling sense and thus she is always in every other persons talk.

Navya’s recent bridal look attracts her followers attention. Yes..! Navya Singh is seen shooting in a baby pink designer Lehenga for her new bridal look. The baby pink designer lehenga suits Navya’s personality thus giving Navya a charming and blissful fashion fusion bride look. The look is created by “Mystique makeup acedemy” by Mariyam in collaboration with forever 52 cosmetic products.

The shoot was styled by Avni whereas all camera part was done by A.M irfan. Navya Singh is nowadays seen shooting for her various single songs. “Sambhal jao” was Navy’s one of the hits for which she was casted against Qaseem Haider Qaseem. Navya Singh is going right with her career in film industry by giving multiple hits. She has recently worked in the movie “Pledge to protect” directed by Suresh zade. Navya’s role in this movie is a challenging and a must watch one.