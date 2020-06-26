Friday , June 26 2020
Navy Inducts Indigenously Developed Torpedo Decoy System

Design & Development of this anti-torpedo decoy system has been undertaken indigenously DRDO labs (NSTL and NPOL).

Bharat Electronics Limited, a Defence PSU, would undertake the production of this decoy system. The prototype of this system installed onboard a nominated naval platform had successfully completed all user evaluation trials and demonstrated the features as per the Naval Staff Qualification Requirements. 

This induction not only stands testimony to the joint resolve of the Indian Navy and DRDO towards indigenous development of Defence technology, but has also given a major fillip to the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the country’s resolve to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in niche technology.

