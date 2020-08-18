Naval Commanders’ Conference-2020 to begin from Wednesday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders on the opening day of the conference.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, with the Commanders-in-Chief, will review major operational, material, logistics, HR, training and administrative activities undertaken during the year and deliberate upon the course to be steered in the future.

The Conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop of recent events on the northern borders, coupled with the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19.

This is the first Naval Commanders’ Conference since the institution of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The conference would discuss upon the ways to optimize joint planning structures, Tri-Service Synergy, and operational readiness, as also functional reorganisation within the IN to improve efficiency.

The Commanders will also deliberate upon the larger security imperatives in the Indo-Pacific region keeping in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of SAGAR, Security and Growth for All in the Region.

The Conference is the apex level event for interaction between the Naval Commanders and will culminate on this Friday.