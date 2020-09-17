Nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress Covid-19 transmission: UN Chief

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis unlike any in our lifetimes, and so this year’s General Assembly session will be unlike any other, too. He said we need a vaccine to be affordable and available to all.



The 75th session of the UN General Assembly commenced on Tuesday. For the first time in the history of the 193-member organization, world leaders will not be travelling to New York to address the annual high-level session and summits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

