National Voters’ Day being celebrated

The theme for NVD-2020 is ‘Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy. The theme sets the tone for year-long activities with focus on voter education and renewal of citizens’ faith in the electoral process.

The Day is celebrated on 25th January every year since 2011. It is celebrated at over ten lakh locations across the country including polling stations, district and state headquarters, to mark the Foundation day of Election Commission of India, which was established on 25th January 1950. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at the 10th National Voters’ Day function which is being organized by the Election Commission of India at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.