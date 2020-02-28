National Science Day being celebrated

On this day, Sir CV Raman had announced the discovery of the Raman Effect for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. Women in science is the focal theme of this year’s National Science Day. This theme has been chosen for the purpose of increasing public appreciation of the scientific issues involved.

On this occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind will present awards for science communication as well as for women scientists. A total of 21 awards will be given which will include National Science and Technology and Communication Awards, Augmenting Writing Skills For Articulating Research awards and National Award For Young Woman Showing Excellence Through Application Of Technology For Societal Benefits.