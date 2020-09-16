Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / National Research Centre on Camels

National Research Centre on Camels

For setting up of a branch in Gujarat of National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC), Bikaner, an appropriate size of land and other resources on nominal cost/lease basis is desired from the Government of Gujarat.

Steps to protect Kharai camels:-

1. Kharai camel has been characterized, registered and gazette notified as breed by DARE/ICAR.

2. NRCC has signed an MoU with Kamdhenu University, Gujarat for further breed conservation and development by (i) Training of farmers for scientific camel husbandry; (ii) Organizing Scientist-farmers interaction meetings; (iii) Holding animal health camps; (iv) Providing technical support for development of the entrepreneurship towards the camel milk.

 

Following is being carried out by NRCC, Bikaner to protect double humped camel in Ladakh:-

  1. Camel health management by organizing health camps in Nubra valley.
  2. Nutritional management by utilizing local feed resources.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.

