National Recovery Rate of COVID-19 patients improves to 92.41%.

In contrast to 50,356 new reported cases, 53,920 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. This trend has been observed for the last five weeks.

This also played a pivotal role in pushing down the active caseload which is presently pegged at 5.16 lakh.

The last five weeks has seen a continuous decline in average daily new cases. The average daily new cases have declined to 46,000 cases from more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October.

The active cases, on a sustained decline as a result of the aforementioned trend, stand at 5,16,632 today. This figure translates to a mere 6.11%of India’s total positive cases.

The total recovered cases stand at 78,19,886 which has pushed the national Recovery Rate to 92.41%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases presently stands at 73,03,254.

79% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of single day recoveries.11,060 recoveries have pushed up the State’s total recoveries to 15,62,342.

In keeping with the national trend, 18 States/UTs are reporting a higher recovery rate than the national average.

77% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Delhi has overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala to report 7,178 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala has recorded 7,002 new cases. Maharashtra reported 6,870 new cases yesterday.

577 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, ten States/UTs account for nearly 83%. More than 27.9% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (161 deaths). Delhi and West Bengal follows with 64 and 55 new deaths respectively.