National Recovery Rate of COVID-19 infection improves to 62.72%

The recovery rate has further improved to 62.72%.

This has also ensured that India continues to have one of the lowest Case Fatality Rates, at 2.43%, which is consistently falling.

The gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased to 3,22,048 at present. Presently, there are 4,02,529 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

In the last 24 hours, 3,33,395 samples were tested. Cumulatively 1,43,81,303 samples have been tested in the country. This has been possible through ever expanding diagnostic lab network of 1274 labs, including 892 labs in the government sector and 382 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 651 (Govt: 398 + Private: 253)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 516 (Govt: 457 + Private: 59)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 107 (Govt: 37 + Private: 70)