National Professor Anisuzzaman passes away in Dhaka

He was a reputed scholar and leading intellectual of Bangladesh who made great contribution in the field of Bangla language and literature. Prof. Anisuzzaman was a liberation war fighter. He also participated in the language movement against Pakistan.

Born in Kolkata in 1937, his family moved to Bangladesh shortly after the independence of India in 1947.

The multi faceted Prof. Anusuzzaman was the President of Bangla Academy since 2012.

In his illustrious life as educationist, academic, author and social activist Prof. Anisuzzamn received many awards including the Ekushey Padak in 1985. Rabindra Bharti conferred an honorary D.Lit on him in 2005. He was awarded Padma Bhushan by the government of India in 2014.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her condolence message on the death of Prof. Anisuzzaman said that the country has lost a valiant freedom fighter and a luminary of education sector.

Mourning the death of Prof. Anisuzzaman President M Abdul Hamid said that he was a shining star of Bengali literature and culture who played a significant role in improving the quality of education in Bangladesh.

He was buried in the morning on Friday. His family members informed media that he was found Corona positive at the time of his death.