National poet Nazrul remembered on his death anniversary in Bangladesh

Various social and cultural organisations organised programmes observing health guidelines to commemorate the death anniversary of Nazrul. TV Channels aired special programmes to mark the day.

Dhaka University held a virtual discussion Chaired by the Vice Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman. It was addressed by the national professor Dr. Md. Rafiqul Islam.

Senior Awami League leader and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader placed wreaths at the grave of poet Nazrul situated in the Dhaka University central Mosque premises on Thursday to pay respect to the great poet.

Known as ‘Bidrohi Kobi’ or rebel poet, Kazi Nazrul Islam composed over 3000 songs which are known as Nazrul Geeti or Nazrul Sangeet. He wrote on a variety of themes. His poems are deeply imbued with a sense of humanism, justice and rebellion against oppression. It was a source of inspiration during the liberation war of Bangladesh.

Kazi Nazrul Islam was born on 24 May 1899 in Churulia in Paschim Bardhman district of West Bengal.

At the time of Bangladesh’s independence in 1971 poet Nazrul was staying in Kolkata. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought him to Dhaka with state honours.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka