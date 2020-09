National flag being flown at half-mast after passing away of MoS Railways Suresh Angadi

It will be at half-mast on the buildings where it is usually flown and on the day of the funeral, at the place where the funeral takes place.

The government of India announced the death of Angadi on Wednesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The date, time and venue of the funeral will be intimated later.