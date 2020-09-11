National Education Policy aims to fulfill aspirations, expectations, requirements of New India: PM Modi

PM Modi stressed on the importance of advancing the students with 21st century skills. He listed out the 21st century skills – Critical Thinking, Creativity, Collaboration, Curiosity and Communication. He said that students should learn coding from the beginning, understand Artificial Intelligence, join Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Data Science and Robotics. He said that the earlier education policy was restrictive, but in the real world, all subjects are related to each other. He said, the present system does not provide an opportunity to change the field, to connect with new possibilities and this has also been a major reason for the dropout of many children.

The Prime Minister said that National education policy also addresses another big issue, marksheet driven education dominating in place of learning driven education in our country. He said, a new National Assessment Center “Parakh” will also be established for the overall improvement of the evaluation system.

The Prime Minister called upon the cooperation of all the teachers, administrators, voluntary organizations and parents in this national mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, the new National Education Policy focuses on overall development of students with scientific temperament. He said, this will also help in developing strong intellect in students.