National Doctor’s Day is being celebrated

The theme of this year’s Doctors Day is ‘Lessen the mortality of COVID 19’. The day is to thank the medical professionals who treat the health of the patients above theirs and offer round the clock services.



The first National Doctor’s day was celebrated in July 1991. In India, this day marks the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was one of the most renowned physicians in India and former Chief Minister of West Bengal. This year, West Bengal Government has declared a State holiday on the occasion.



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to legendary physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr. B.C. Roy on Doctor’s Day. In a tweet, Naidu said, Dr B C Roy made invaluable contribution to the development of medical field in India.



The Vice President extended greetings and good wishes to doctors across the nation for their selfless service to humanity. He said, in times of grave health emergencies like the current COVID pandemic, the doctors of the country have always bravely donned the mantle of being the frontline warriors. He called upon the countrymen to pledge the unconditional support to the dedicated members of the medical fraternity and express the deepest gratitude and respect to them.



The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the decision has been taken as a mark of respect for the Medical professionals and other frontline workers who are putting their lives at stake for fighting against Corona. She also urged the Centre and other States to declare holiday on this day each year to offer tribute to their sacrifices.

