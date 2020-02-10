National Deworming Day observed across the country

Children and adolescents in the age group of 1-19 years will be administered single dose of a safe medicine Albendazole in all states and Union Territories on the occasion.

Organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the objective of the day is to deworm children and adolescents to reduce the prevalence of parasitic worms in the intestine. It ensures that the worms are no longer a public health problem.

Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan said, Albendazole tablet also takes care of children’s nutritional requirement.