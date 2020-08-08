National Cycling Camp to begin from August 14

The team of 11 athletes, 4 coaches and 16 support staff have already reported to the camp and are undergoing mandatory quarantine. As a proactive, mandatory step SAI has administered the Covid test to all participants , including athletes, coaches, support staff (sporting and non-sporting such as housekeeping, cooks etc) on arrival. The test reports confirm that all of them are Covid negative.

As a further precautionary measure all athletes, coaches and support staff will be given the test before the start of the camp to ensure that everyone attending the on-field training from August 14 and interacting with athletes, including the athletes themselves, are Covid free.