Nation to join PM Modi’s call to switch off lights of their homes at 9 PM for 9 minutes

In a video message, the Prime Minister said, we will experience the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we are all fighting for. He said, midst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. He said, this is certainly the time of a lockdown, and we most certainly are confined to our own homes, but none of us is alone.



Prime Minister Modi said, the collective strength of 130 crore Indians is with each one of us and it is the strength of each one of us. The Prime Minister urged the people to maintain social distancing, stay indoors and not form groups while lighting up lamps. He said, one must never cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of social distancing.



Prime Minister Modi also said, the way people paid gratitude to those fighting against COVID-19 on 22nd of last month has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. He added that Janata Curfew and ringing of bells have made people of the country aware of their unity amid this challenging time.

Citizens are advised not to use alcohol based sanitizers while lighting diyas and candles today at 9 PM as it is inflammable.