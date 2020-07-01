Nation salutes doctors on Doctor’s Day; PM lauds the role of Doctors as frontline warriors during Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India salutes our doctors – exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. In a tweet, on the occasion of Doctor’s Day, PM Modi said, in this time of crisis, Doctors and Nurses are the form of God.



He said, mother gives birth to us and doctor gives us rebirth many times. PM Modi said, Doctors save the lives of people and we can never repay their debt. He said, it is the duty of everyone to respect and honour them every moment who serve the nation.



When the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, it has realized the importance of doctors more than ever. The day is to thank the medical professionals who treat the health of the patients above theirs and offer round the clock services.



