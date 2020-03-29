Nation responds to PM CARES Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for donations to the newly instituted PM-CARES Fund, which he said, has been formed on popular demand to help fight the novel coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said, “People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India”

He also said the fund will cater to “similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead”.

PM also said, ‘’The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations.’’

Followed by PM’s appeal to the citizens of the nation to contribute in fight against coronavirus, people from all walks of life have come forward to contribute to the fund and show their solidarity in the fight angst COVID-19. Legislators, business tycoons, actors, everyone has responded to PM Modi’s appeal.

Kudos to the Motilal Oswal group for this thoughtful gesture. It is heartening to see India’s corporates come together for this noble cause. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/lR7H95WFDd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Good leadership! Happy to see such strong support from the IAS fraternity. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/anrwvO6Kul — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

PM Modi has said that every single contribution in the PM- CARES Fund matters and there is nothing big or little. Reacting to the enthusiastic response of the people, PM said that it shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19. In response to a student’s contribution, PM Modi said, the future of the nation is ensuring the nation’s future.

The account number for the PM CARES fund is 2121PM20202 with IFSC code SBIN0000691. The SWIFT code is SBININBB104 and the UPI id is [email protected]. People can also donate to the fund on pmindia.gov.in using UPI, Net Banking, RTGS, NEFT and debit and credit cards.