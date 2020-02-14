Nation remembers martyrs of Pulwama terror attack on its first anniversary

As nation mourns and honours the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers, the CRPF inaugurated a memorial to respect and commemorate memories of jawans who had to pay the ultimate price.

The memorial has been erected at CRPF’s Lethpora camp near the site where the terror attack took place.

The soil collected by Maharashtra’s Umesh Gopinath Jadhav from the houses and cremation grounds of the 40 martyrs was placed at the memorial.

Umesh Gopinath Jadhav was the special guest at the wreath-laying ceremony. He took a 61,000 km long journey across India to meet families of the martyred jawans.

On February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed explosive-filled vehicle on a bus ferrying CRPF jawans. The bus was part of the CRPF convoy.

PM MODI PAID TRIBUTES TO THE BRAVE MARTYRS

Prime Minister NarendraModi paid tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year.

In a tweet he said “They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom.”