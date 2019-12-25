Nation remembers AB Vajpayee & Pandit MM Malviya on their birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his samadhi Sadaiv Atal on the occasion of his birth anniversary today.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, other Union Ministers, BJP veteran leader LK Advani were among those who offered floral tributes.

The Samadhi of Vajpayee ji – Sadaiv Atal – was dedicated to the Nation on this day a year ago.

Emphasizing Unity in Diversity, stones from various parts of country have been used in the construction of Samadhi near Rajghat in New Delhi.