Nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary

A Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha has been organised at his Samadhi – Rajghat in the national capital.

All India Radio Delhi will broadcast live commentary on the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha and Bhakti Sangeet from Rajghat. It can be heard on Rajdhani channel from 9:40 AM.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary today. In a series of tweets, Vice President said, Mahatma Gandhi’s life and message of peace and non-violence are relevant for all times and find resonance in every part of the world. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also said, through the philosophy of Ahimsa, Satyagraha and Non-Cooperation, Gandhi Ji galvanised masses and spearheaded the national movement.

Vice President said, building a New India that will be free from hunger, poverty, all types of discrimination, corruption and inculcates the spirit of service among the younger generation are few ways to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Moreover in Gujarat, all religion prayer meetings have been organized at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad and at Kirti Mandir, Porbandar, the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi.

A series of functions including lectures, blood donation camps have also been organized to mark the occasion. A two-minute Public Silence will be observed at 11 AM in the state to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

Noted historian Sudhir Chandra will deliver a lecture on ‘Gandhi, We and Today’ at Sabarmati Aashram in Ahmedabad. Senior Historian Ramchandra Guha is also in Ahmedabad to address on ‘Gandhi’s vision and how we connect it with today’s’ India’.

In Madhya Pradesh, ‘Gandhi Stambh’ erected at colleges and ‘Gandhi Chair’ established at universities will be dedicated symbolically on the death anniversary of the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi today.