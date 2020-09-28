Nation pays homage to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary

It was on this day in 1907, Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Lyallpur district of undivided Punjab province.

He fought against British rule for the country’s independence and was hanged in Lahore jail at the age of 23, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bhagat Singh and highlighted his contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

In his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, PM Modi described the great freedom fighter as symbol of bravery and courage.

The Prime Minister said another beautiful aspect of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s life was that he very well understood the importance of teamwork, be it dedication towards Lala Lajpat Rai, or his attachment with Chandrashekhar Azad, Sukhdev and Rajguru and other freedom fighters.