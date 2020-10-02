Nation pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary today

Many virtual events are being organised in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha was organised at Rajghat, the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in the National Capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Bapu at the Rajghat.

Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary is also observed as the International Day of non-violence.

The Nation is also remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at his samadhi in Vijay Ghat.