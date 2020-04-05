Nation joins PM Narendra Modi’s call to light up diyas, candles at 9 pm today in a collective spirit to defeat Coronavirus

Earlier, in the day, PM. Modi reminded people of the exercise, tweeting #9pm9minute.

On Friday, in a video message, the Prime Minister said, India will experience the power of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose the country is fighting for. He said, amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, the country must continuously progress towards light and hope. PM Modi added that no one is alone during this lockdown. PM Modi said, the collective strength of 130 crore Indians is with each person.



The Prime Minister also urged the people to maintain social distancing, stay indoors and not form groups while lighting lamps. He said, one must never cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of social distancing.