Nation comes out in support of CAA; Pro-CAA rallies held across country

A thanksgiving rally was organised on Monday in Bhilwara by the Rashtra Jagriti Manch.

It saw a massive turnout with nearly 20 to 25 thousand people participating.

They submitted a memorandum of thanks to District Collector Rajendra Bhatt.

A similar show of strength and gratitude played out in Jaisalmer as well.

Hindu refugees carrying placards in support of CAA as well as the tricolour participated in the event at the Bhil basti.

Moving to the National Capital, a dialogue with victims of atrocities in Pakistan was organised at the Constitution club.

BJP MP Vinay Sahastrabuddhe as well as several other people working with persecuted refugees participated in the event.