Nation celebrates Ravidas Jayanti

Sant Ravidas was a 14th-century saint and founder of the Bhakti movement in North India. Lakhs of people converge at Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir, Seer Goverdhanpur in Varanasi to celebrate his anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Ravidas. In his message, President Kovind said Guru Ravidas gave the message of peace, harmony and fraternity.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said, Guru Ravidas emphasized harmony and brotherhood for a positive change in the society which is still relevant today. The Prime Minister said, his education based on justice, equality and service will continue to inspire people in every age.