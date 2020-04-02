Nation celebrates Ram Navami

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, the ideal life of Lord Rama gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warm heartedness and friendship. He said, let us pledge to follow Shri Ram ideals in our lives and build a glorious India.

Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu has said, may this festival bring health, happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of all our citizens and gives us the courage to collectively combat the major health challenge we are currently facing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet on Thursday said, heartiest congratulations to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Shri Ram is an ideal who shows us the way, how to live and why to live. He said, Ramayan is being seen on Doordarshan and we can see and learn.