Nation celebrates birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Nation is paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today. The day is also celebrated as National Day of Patriotism. A number of functions have been organised in different parts of the country to mark the occasion.

Netaji was Born in Cuttack, Orissa on 23rd January,1897

Bose formed Azad Hind Fauj on 21 October,1943

Netaji died on 18th August 1945 in a plane crash

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Netaji.. In a tweet he said: ” Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle. At his word, millions of Indians joined the freedom movement and gave their all. His courage and patriotism inspire us.

On the birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Vice President took to Twitter to salute the brave freedom fighter. He paid his humble tributes to national icon & charismatic leader of India’s freedom movement and also revered his deeds for the nation.

The Vice President said that Subhash Chandra Bose instilled patriotism among people, gave the slogan-‘Jai Hind’ and inspired thousands of people to take part in freedom struggle. He further added that his act of hoisting the Tricolour for the first time in Port Blair in 1943 and declaration of Andaman & Nicobar Islands as first Indian territory to be freed from British rule continues to inspire every Indian.

On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter at the Parliament Hall in Delhi.

Senior leaders including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid tributes to Netaji.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi in a tweet said that, ” On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, “A son was born at midday.”This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause- India’s freedom. I refer to Netaji Bose, who we proudly remember on his Jayanti today.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said: India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians.

The Prime Minister also shared a video on Netaji in his Twitter account.

