Narendra Singh Tomar holds review meeting on progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Abhiyaan on 20th of last month. It is being undertaken in 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.



The Abhiyaan will continue for 125 days. 25 works coming under 11 different ministries have been identified for completion. The Abhiyaan was found to be progressing well under various parameters which are being regularly monitored.



Speaking to the State representatives, the Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj said, it is the effort of the Government to provide employment to the migrant workers at their native places.



The Abhiyaan is not only providing employment to returning migrants and similarly affected rural citizens, but also strengthening the economy. He expressed satisfaction at the rate of progress of the special drive by active cooperation between the Centre and the States. He laid emphasis on further accelerating the drive and creation of maximum infrastructure.

