Narasaraopeta Engineering College Leads the Way in Fully Digital Education Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Narasaraopeta Engineering College, Guntur has taken a centre stage in improving the education structure which has been hit by COVID-19 from the last couple of months. The college is conducting regular online sessions, E-learning workshops, and is providing students with subscriptions of online learning platforms like Coursera, Udemy, etc on subjects like Big Data, Machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, Industrial training, MATLAB, AutoCAD etc. The college marked a step ahead to search for innovative tech-based teaching platforms and tools. From using video conferencing software like Zoom and WebEx, shifting to learning management systems such as Instructure’s Canvas, Blackboard and Google Classroom. Further, to keep students serious about academics, NEC is conducting online exams using Software like Proctorio. As the future of education is “Going Digital“, NEC is transforming contemporary teaching methods with interactive digital environments for the students

The college administration is making sure that no student is left out from this new way of teaching culture and following their academic circular strictly. The college is conducting “E-learning mockups” for students and teachers in association with a number of online platforms, mentors, and educational experts.

Speaking about the impact of COVID-19 and the role of teachers in these testing times, Mr. M Chakravarthi, NEC Vice-Chairman said, “From a countrywide lockdown to home isolation, to a persistent sense of fear and uncertainty, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the education system in a big way throughout the world.”

He further continued, “The teaching community needs to come together and explore every possibility to keep students on the path of technical education and help them create a sound career. With long-term partnerships with E-learning institutions like Coursera, we are able to provide innovative and effective courses to NEC students. Further, our teaching faculty are coming up with subject wise videos, online lecture series, and also participating in guest lectures of every industry.”

“I am very glad to say that our teachers have been very keen to adapt to the new ways of teaching. I hope, together we can create a well structured online academic environment for the student as the crisis continues.”

NEC faculty has been doing various certification courses provided by MIT, Harvard, Stanford, NPTEL, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IEEE etc.

COVID-19 has significantly disorganised the higher education sector, consequently, this will affect the employment culture, industries will be looking for students adaptable to the changes brought out by the disease. Job offers from corporates are expected to go down because of the current scenario. In conclusion, educational institutions have to play a major role in deploying students with tools and skill sets on par with the changing times.