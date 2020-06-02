Nagaland to continue ongoing lockdown till further orders

In a notification issued yesterday, Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said that all the existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown in all parts of the state issued on 4th of last month will continue to remain operative till further orders.

The State Government has issued new Standard Operating Procedure for returnees to Nagaland. As per the new SOP, the returnees by the Special Train from Chennai who returned to the state on 22nd May are still at Quarantine Centres in Kohima and Dimapur. They will continue to remain at the current places until their COVID-19 tests are done.

It said, those persons who test negative will be sent to their home district along with those who test positive, but do not require hospitalization and are fit to travel under special transportation after following all the necessary health protocols to be kept at the COVID-19 Hospitals for treatment. Those persons tested positive and showing symptoms requiring hospitalization will be shifted to the COVID Hospitals for treatment.

The guidelines also stated that all returnees reaching the state at Dimapur either by train, air or road will be segregated district-wise at the entry point, thermally screened and all found asymptomatic will be transferred to the Quarantine Centres in the respective districts.