Nagaland extends lockdown till August 31

The decision was taken during a High Powered Committee, HPC on COVID-19 meeting held on Thursday.

As Nagaland COVID-19 positive cases continue to surge, the Nagaland Government extended the ongoing lockdown till 31st August. Minister for Planning & Coordination, Neiba Kronu who is also the Government Spokesperson for COVID-19, informed that the High Powered Committee, on COVID-19 today, decided to continue the ongoing lockdown measures in Nagaland till August 31.

The HPC also reiterated empowerment of the District Task Force on COVID-19 to take decisions on extension or imposition of total lockdown in the respective districts. Schools and colleges to remain closed during the lockdown. Meanwhile, 48 fresh cases of COVID-19 has been reported today in Nagaland, taking the total confirmed cases to 1, 561.



In Nagaland, some persons in the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex have tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the Chief Minister Office, CMO gave this information. Following all SOPs, the complex is being sanitized and the residential office has been closed for 48 hours. The normal functioning of the CMO is continuing following all guidelines.

The CMO also informed that as a safety precaution, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is in home quarantine while strict adherence to SOPs has been put in place for primary and secondary contacts. It also said, the CMO in the Nagaland Civil Secretariat is functioning normally.