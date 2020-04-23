NAFED, FCI procure Pulses, Oilseeds worth Rs 1,313 Cr

Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare is taking several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during the lock down period.

Procurement of Pulses and Oilseeds on MSP is currently in progress in twenty States during Rabi season 2020. A quantity of over one lakh 67 thousand tonnes of Pulses and over one lakh 11 thousand tonnes of Oilseeds has been procured by NAFED and FCI.

A separate cell has been constituted for monitoring supply and prices of essential goods and fruits and vegetables along with inter-state movement for Northeast region. Agriculture Ministry is in touch with Maharashtra mandi board for supply of onion from the production areas of Maharashtra to other States.

Currently, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s under Nashik District are sending on an average 300 trucks of onion daily to various parts of the country including Delhi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kolkata, Odisha, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh on a regular basis. Government has initiated several steps to decongest wholesale markets and to boost the supply chains.