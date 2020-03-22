NADA reduces sample collection of athletes to 25% of earlier numbers: Covid-19

NADA Director General Navin Agarwal said they are currently testing only those athletes who have a high risk of doping and those who have qualified for the Olympics.

He said the priority is to treat affected patients who are under the prevailing situation.

Agarwal also said another reason is that virtually all the sporting events have been cancelled and the national camps have been shut.

He said even though his organisation is taking all the necessary precautions as per the latest World Anti-Doping Agency’s guidelines.