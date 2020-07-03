Friday , July 3 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Myanmar to restrict import amid COVID-19 induced economic downturn
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Myanmar to restrict import amid COVID-19 induced economic downturn

Fuel, food items, construction material and vehicles constitute the highest import for Myanmar. 

In nine months of the current financial year, the trade deficit for Myanmar has increased by  770 million dollars compared to the same period last year.

In the meanwhile, six European countries have agreed to postpone Myanmar’s loan repayment liability of approximately 100 million dollar  till December. It also called upon other sovereign creditors also to show similar support.

Myanmar has a current national debt of about 10 billion dollars out of which 4 billion dollar is owed to China.

 

-Rajesh Jha/Dhaka

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved