Myanmar suspends landing of all foreign commercial flights, no visa to be issued

Myanmar has also stopped issuing visa to foreign nationals till April 30 in a bid to control the spread of Corona virus spread in the country. This was announced on Sunday in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar.

The visa exemptions granted to the foreign nationals on bilateral arrangements such as ASEAN has also been suspended. However, persons holding diplomatic or official visa, UN diplomats and crews of ships and aircraft have been exempted from the order. The number of confirmed Corona cases in Myanmar remains 8 till Saturday.

On Friday, a UN staffer was tested positive for Corona virus in Myanmar. She had travelled to Myanmar from Switzerland on March 18 and was undergoing home quarantine. Earlier, Myanmar’s military had announced that it will postpone the annual military parade in view of the spread of Corona virus.

The first case of Corona virus infection in Myanmar was confirmed on March 24. Many of the city councils in Myanmar have imposed restrictions on social gathering. Naypyitaw Council has banned all social and religious gatherings in the city. It has warned people that people violating the law will be punished with imprisonment and fine.

The popular destination of Ngapali Beach in Rakhine State has also been closed for the tourists, though marine and fishing related activities will continue. The Yangon Municipal Committee has ordered the restaurants to stop all in-dining activity and only operate take-away service in view of the Corona virus.