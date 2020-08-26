Myanmar reports highest single day increase in COVID-19 cases

According to the Ministry of Health and Sports, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone upto 574 with 6 deaths. 341 people have recovered so far.

This is the second consecutive day when Myanmar has reported a new high in fresh Coronavirus cases in the country. On Tuesday also, 30 people were found to be Corona positive. The first Corona positive case in Myanmar was detected on March 23.

The majority of the 100 new infections since Tuesday have been reported from the Rakhine province of Myanmar.

In order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the government has imposed restrictions in four more townships of Rakhine state.

In view of the sudden rise in Corona Positive cases, the private high schools across the country have been temporarily closed from Thursday. The schools were opened in July after remaining closed for one month beyond the usual opening date.