Myanmar military to use Facebook to counter ‘misinformation’

The spokesperson said that the military has decided to use the popular social media platform to counter fake news and misinformation and provide accurate news to people swiftly, reports Irrawady.

Facebook had removed several accounts linked to the Myanmar military in 2018. Accounts of Commander in Chief of Myanmar Army General Min Aung Hlaing and other senior officials of Tatmadaw was blocked by Facebook after the UN fact finding mission found them responsible for human rights abuse in the Rakhine province of the country.

While removing the accounts on August 28, 2018 the Facebook had said that they removed 425 Facebook pages, 17 groups and 135 Facebook accounts and 15 Instagram accounts linked to the Myanmar military as evidence suggested that they had committed serious human rights violations in Myanmar.

There has been no official response or reaction from Facebook on the announcement by the Myanmar military to use Facebook.

