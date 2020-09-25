Myanmar extends International flight suspension till Oct 31

The Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) in a circular issued on Thursday said that the temporary measures relating to flight suspension announced on August 26 will now be in force till October 31.

The DCA said that the measure has been taken to effectively control the spread of Covid-19 from external sources.

Myanmar has stopped international commercial flights since March 30 immediately after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country.

In the meanwhile, COVID 19 cases continued to surge in Myanmar. On Friday, the country reported 768 new cases of Coronavirus and 24 deaths.

On Thursday also, Myanmar had reported 1052 fresh Corona positive cases in the country. On Friday, the total number of infections in Myanmar has gone up to 9112. The latest death toll stands at 174.

In order to tackle COVID 19 patients, the Myanmar military Tatmadaw has started treating civilian patients at its medical facilities in Yangon’s Hmawabi township.