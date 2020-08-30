Myanmar extends COVID-19 related restrictions on entry of Foreign Nationals till Sept. 30

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an announcement said that the temporary suspension of all kinds of visa including on-arrival visa and e-visa will continue to be in place till September 30.

In the meanwhile, Myanmar reported 16 new cases of Corona infections taking the total number of infected people in the country to 749 out of which 351 people have recovered and 6 died.

Rakhine province in Myanmar has emerged as COVID-19 hotspot in Myanmar with a large number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) living in camps.

The Rakhine region has been put under semi-lock down condition by the government to control the spread of COVID-19 virus. Rakhine province has reported more than 205 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, mostly in the capital city Sittwe.

On Saturday, 90 Myanmar citizens arrived in the country from India aboard a special flight from Delhi. According to the Ministry of External Affairs of Myanmar, this was the fifth evacuation flight which brought Myanmar citizens from India after the Corona pandemic.