MWC 2021: Getting Ready for the Virtual Samsung Galaxy Event

As part of this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), Samsung Electronics is hosting a virtual Samsung Galaxy session on June 28. At the event, Samsung will be showcasing how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set to provide people with even greater possibilities for enriching their lifestyles.

Samsung will also be unveiling its vision for the future of smartwatches at the event with new opportunities for both developers and users designed to deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences. Furthermore, understanding how device security has never been more important than it is nowadays, the company will be sharing its latest security enhancements and innovations designed to give users protection and peace of mind in an open and connected world.

The Event will be available at Samsung Newsroom, Samsung YouTube at 7:15 pm CET or 10.45 pm IST.

